Pender County Deputy injured after hitting a deer while responding to a call

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Pender County Deputy was responding to a Domestic Violence call around 3:00 am this morning when the deputy struck a deer with his patrol vehicle, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office says the deputy did receive injuries in the crash.

The incident occurred in the 1700 block of NC Hwy 53 West in Burgaw.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to help the injured officer.

No further details are known at this time.