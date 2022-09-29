Pender County elementary teacher arrested on alleged child pornography charges

A Pender County Elementary teacher has been arrested on child porn charges

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The Leland Police Department arrested a man Thursday morning on multiple charges related to child pornography.

39-year-old Parker Brown of Leland is charged with six counts of second degree sexual exploitation of a minor, one count of third degree sexual exploitation of a minor for the possession of child pornography, and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Brown was a 5th grade school teacher in Pender County at C.F. Pope Elementary. He has resigned, according to officials.

Leland Police say they have been working with Pender County School officials on this case.

According to law enforcement, Brown uploaded and shared images of a minor. Based on current information from law enforcement, police say there is no indication that Pender County Schools students were included in the shared images.

The investigation is ongoing and may lead to additional charges.

We’ll have updates as they become available.