Pender County files lawsuit against Shiloh-Columbia Fire Department, citing ‘deficiencies in performance’

A lawsuit has been filed against the Shiloh-Columbia Fire Department (Photo: MGN Online)

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Pender County has filed a lawsuit against the Shiloh-Columbia Volunteer Fire Department.

This comes in an effort “to protect public safety in the Shiloh-Columbia fire district”, a press release stated.

This action comes after the County reviewed years of deficiencies in performance by the Shiloh-Columbia Volunteer Fire Department, including failure to have available a properly working fire truck and properly trained and certified staff, a press release said.

“It is a sad day anytime a fire department in our county cannot protect the people that they are sworn to protect,” said Pender County Fire Marshal Amy Burton. “Unfortunately, we have reached a point where Shiloh-Columbia Volunteer Fire Department cannot effectively or safely respond to fires and this department is an immediate and significant risk to the safety and welfare of the public.”

The lawsuit claims a breach of contract and cited Shiloh-Columbia Volunteer Fire Department’s failure to meet minimum performance standards under a contract with the County, including failure to provide staff with adequate training and certifications, failure to maintain a properly functioning vehicle capable of transporting 1,000 or more gallons of water required to provide adequate fire protection services, allowing staff to engage in activities that they are not adequately trained or certified to perform, failure to obtain and deploy appropriate fire protection and suppression equipment; failure to ensure that its staff are wearing appropriate and required personal protective equipment when responding to fires, and failure to appropriately cooperate with other fire departments in the rendering of mutual aid.

In addition to safety concerns, the Shiloh-Columbia Volunteer Fire Department has also failed to comply with financial reporting requirements under the Fire Contract, giving the County concern that taxpayer funds are unaccounted for, according to a press release. The County has asked the Court to put an injunction in place to allow time to inventory the assets of the department.