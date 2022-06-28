Pender County Food Coalition receives $20,000 grant to help feed “food desert” communities

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — The Pender County Coalition recently received a Creating New Economies Fund (CNEF) grant of $20,000 from The Conservation Fund’s Resourceful Communities program, the group announced Tuesday.

They say the grant will provide healthy, fresh fruits and vegetables to Pender County residents who need a bit of help and will support local farmers.

Throughout the fall, the Coalition says they will work with Feast Down East to acquire and distribute fresh, local produce throughout Pender County, including the rural “food desert” communities.

“The Resourceful Communities Faith and Food grant will allow the Pender County Coalition partners to ensure that all Pender County residents have access to fresh, nutritious, locally sourced food,” Pepper Hill with Pender County Christian Services said. “Proper nutrition helps keep our seniors healthy, our students ready to learn, and our workforce strong. This grant also supports our rural farming economy and reduces the carbon footprint of food transportation.”

Resourceful Communities awarded 52 grants so far this year, totaling $563,320 to support innovative community projects that promote economic development, social justice and environmental stewardship. The program is funded with generous support from private foundations across North Carolina, including the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina Foundation, Dogwood Foundation, Duke Endowment and Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation.