Pender County Humane Society accepting donations for new pet food pantry

The Pender County Humane Society is accepting donations for a new animal food pantry (Photo: WWAY)

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Pender County Humane Society is taking donations for its new pet food pantry.

The group hopes to assist county families having trouble feeding their furry friends.

Proof of hardship will be required.

The Humane Society is accepting donations of wet and dry dog and cat food, any size or quantity cans or unopened bags of food will be accepted.

You can bring your donations to the shelter, which is located in the 1400 block of NC 53 in Burgaw.