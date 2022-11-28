Pender County Humane Society begins holiday fundraising campaign

The Pender County Humane Society is asking for help this holiday season (Photo: WWAY)

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Pender County Humane Society is launching its ‘Season for Thanksgiving’ fundraising campaign on Tuesday.

The no-kill shelter says it’s dedicated to improving the lives of homeless and unwanted animals by providing shelter and medical care while finding loving and responsible permanent homes.

They work to prevent cruelty and overpopulation among dogs and cats and help assist and educate the public about responsible pet care.

The organization says it costs a lot each month to take care of the animals, including $4,500 a month in veterinary bills, $1,200 in food, among thousands in other expenses.

If you would like to donate to help the Humane Society, you can click HERE.