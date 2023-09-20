Pender County Humane Society hosting open house event

The Pender Humane Society is holding an open house event (Photo: WWAY)

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Pender County Humane Society is holding an open house for the public later this month.

The event will take place on September 30th from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. at the shelter, located at 1407 W. Wilmington Street on Highway 53 West in Burgaw.

Attendees will receive a tour of the shelter and have any questions answered.

Light refreshments will also be available.

Organizers say their goal is to increase community awareness of the shelter and increase membership and volunteers.