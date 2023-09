Pender County Humane Society urgently in need of volunteers

PENDER COUNTY (WWAY) — The Pender County Humane Society urgently needs volunteers at the animal shelter in Burgaw.

They need people who can walk dogs of all sizes, clean cat litter boxes, lift items up to 40 pounds, wash floors and possibly bathe dogs.

Volunteers would need to be available between 9 and 12 p.m. Monday through Friday, or Saturdays 9 to 12 p.m.

If interested, call the shelter manager, Maria, at 910-259-7022.