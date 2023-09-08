Pender County kids learning about dairy industry through dairy calves

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — A program in Burgaw is trying to foster a deep appreciation of animals at an early age.

The 4-H Down East Dairy Project is in its second year in Pender County. After a successful first year in 2022, the Cooperative Extension decided to bring it back for a second year and plans to continue taking part in the future.

For the project, the group received six jersey calves from the NC State University dairy farm. The cows are being hosted at Bottle Branch Farm in Burgaw.

Beginning in August, seven 4-H youth have shown up twice per week to learn about animal health, body parts, milking, the dairy industry, and animal behavior.

Mark Seitz, the director of the Pender County Extension, says this program gives people hands-on experience — showing them how milk gets from the farm to the grocery store or school cafeteria.

“The beauty of this program is it gives 4-Hers hands on contact with a large animal that they normally would never have an opportunity to touch. They get to experience how gentle and friendly dairy cows are, see what they eat, learn how to show a cow,” Seitz said. “Parents and youth get to experience all of this without the expense of owning a cow because the calves are sent back to their home herds after the dairy show in September.”

In addition to the hard skills, Extension Administrative Assistant Melissa Massing says kids learn a lot about themselves.

“The kids learn responsibility, they have confidence. The kids really, I feel like, grow after they have completed this,” Massing said. “It’s a commitment to be here, to go to the show, to prove what you’ve learned and what you’ve done and be successful. I mean, I think it’s just great for kids to get out of the house, not be on games, learn to love the animal and appreciate the animal. When they love and appreciate the animal, it gives that back to them.”

There is no shortage of love and appreciation. 6-year-old 4-H participant Carson explains why he takes good care of his calf, Heinz.

“It’s important to learn about them and know what they like to do,” he said. “Because if you don’t know how to do it or what to do, you might do it wrong and it might mess up their health.”

12-year-old animal lover Phoenix says the program has taught her patience.

“I think it’s just a really good experience and everyone should be able to do it and these animals deserve it too,” she said.

The kids are preparing for the Down East Dairy Show where they will show off their skills with other Dairy Project groups from across the state. The competition is on Saturday, September 16 in Lenoir County.