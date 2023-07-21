Pender County looking for public input on Hampstead library expansion

Pender County (Photo: Pender County)

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — More library service is coming to Hampstead, but Pender County officials are hoping the public will help them decide whether to expand… or replace.

There are two potential options under consideration, both on Highway 17.

The first option is to renovate and expand the existing Hampstead Branch on Library Drive, while the second proposes building an entirely new library next to the Pender County Government Annex in Hampstead.

The county says no matter which option is chosen, the size of the new, larger library will be the same at either location and associated project costs are expected to be roughly equal.

To gather public opinion, a survey is available in paper form at the Hampstead Branch Library at 75 Library Drive and the Main Library in Burgaw at 103 S. Cowan Street. There is also an online survey available at penderpubliclibrary.org. The survey will be open from July 20 to August 20.

There will also be two public information sessions at the Hampstead Branch Library on Tuesday, August 8 at 6 pm and on Saturday, August 19 at 10:30 am. These sessions will provide attendees the opportunity to ask questions and to learn additional details about the two locations under consideration.