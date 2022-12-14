Pender County man arrested for alleged online sexual conversations with 15-year-old

Austen Andrew Gouge has been arrested for alleged sexual conversations with a New York teen (Photo: Pender County Sheriff's Office)

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Pender County man has been arrested for allegedly engaging in online sexual conversations with a 15-year-old New York resident.

The Pender County Sheriff’s Office arrested 23-year-old Austen Andrew Gouge of Rocky Point on Tuesday, and charged him with one count of Indecent Liberties with a Child. More charges are expected.

He was given a $25,000 secured bond.

An investigation revealed Gouge had been engaged in this online behavior in which pictures and videos as well as sexual conversations were exchanged for several months before law enforcement became involved.

The arrest was the result of a joint investigation with the Pender County Sheriff’s Office, the Monroe County New York Sheriff’s Office and the Wilmington Regional Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The Pender County Sheriff’s Office stresses the importance of monitoring your child’s access to the internet and social media apps.