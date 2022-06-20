Pender County man charged with insurance fraud

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey has announced the arrest of 57-year-old Terry Allen Spivey of 4450 Whitestocking Road in Burgaw.

Spivey was charged with insurance fraud, a felony.

Special agents with the Department of Insurance’s Criminal Investigations Division accuse Spivey of falsely telling Essentia Insurance Co. that his vehicle was stolen and then wrecked when he had been in an auto accident back in December of 2021.

“Insurance fraud is not a victimless crime,” Commissioner Causey said. “It hits all of us in the pocket through higher premiums.”

If you suspect insurance fraud or other white-collar crimes, the department asks you report it. You may anonymously report fraud by calling the N.C. Department of Insurance Criminal Investigations Division at 919-807-6840.