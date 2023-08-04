Pender County man charged with murder of brother-in-law

Michael Allen Simmons has been charged with 2nd Degree Murder (Photo: Pender County Sheriff's Office)

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A man has been charged with 2nd Degree Murder following a shooting in Pender County.

The Pender County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to reports of a person being shot Thursday evening in the 5900 block of Shaw Highway in Rocky Point.

Deputies say they located one person with gunshot wounds but he died when EMS arrived.

42-year-old Ronald Lee Simmons Jr. was identified as the victim.

Michael Allen Simmons was arrested and charged for the shooting of his brother-in-law.

He is currently being held in the Pender County Jail under a $1 million bond.