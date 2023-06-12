Pender County man charged with sex crimes against minor after girl reports crimes to parents

Jose Luis Rios Garcia (From: Pender County Sheriff's Office)

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A man is charged with sex crimes against a minor in Pender County.

Pender County deputies arrested 38-year-old Jose Luis Rios Garcia of Rocky Point and charged him with two counts of felony indecent liberties with a child and two counts of misdemeanor sexual battery.

According to the Pender County Sheriff’s Office, deputies made the arrest after a 14-year-old girl reported the crimes to her parents.

Garcia was given a $65,000 secured bond. His first appearance in Pender County District Court was on Monday.

The investigation is ongoing and the sheriff’s office is asking for any members of the public who may have information concerning Garcia, this offense, or other offenses to contact Detective-Sergeant Steve Clinard at 910-259-1437.