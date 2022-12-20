Pender County offices to close for Christmas holiday

(Photo: WWAY)

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — Pender County offices will close from December 23rd through December 27th for the Christmas holiday.

Offices will re-open on Wednesday, December 28th for normal office hours.

The Pender County Solid Waste Convenience Centers will operate on Christmas Eve, December 24th, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

All convenience centers will remain closed for Christmas Day, December 25th.

Regular convenience site hours will resume beginning December 26th.

In the event of a Pender County Utilities water emergency such as water main breaks during the holidays, please call the emergency line at 910-471-1041.