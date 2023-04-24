Pender County residents asked to sign up for real-time public safety messages

Pender County wants residents to sign up for a new alert system (Photo: MGN / Pixabay)

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Pender County residents can now receive real-time public safety messages.

The county has contracted with Nixle to implement a Community Notification System to alert residents for localized emergency situations and relevant community advisories. This will replace CodeRed which has been used by Pender County Emergency Management for several years.

“Our priority is the health and safety of our residents,” said Tommy Batson, Pender County Emergency Management Director. “We urge all of residents, businesses, and visitors of Pender County to register for this free community alert system.”

There are three ways to register: Go HERE and sign up via the Nixle Widget

Text your Zip Code to 888777 from your mobile phone

Download the Everbridge (Nixle Alert) App on your mobile phone.

Once registered, residents will receive a confirmation text on their mobile device.