Pender County Schools holds information session to discuss 3-tiered bus routing system

PENDER COUNTY (WWAY) — Pender County Schools is considering changes to its bus routing system in an effort to get students to and from school — more efficiently.

An information session was held today Tuesday at Heide Trask High School to discuss a “3-Tier Bus System.”

The session had a small group of parents in attendance, discussing and asking questions about how the system would work.

The “3-Tier System” would divide the bus routes up into three different geographical areas and aims to get students back and forth to school quicker.

Michael Taylor, Pender County Schools Chief Operating Officer, says it could be of concern to one group of students

“Well, the number one concern, as was shared during the presentation, is the early start for our middle school students. We will continue, we’ve taken that into consideration, and we’ll continue to explore ways that we may can move that earliest start time,” said Taylor.

Another public session will be held Wednesday, May 24th at Topsail High School at 6PM to discuss the proposed bus route system.

You can learn more about how the system works here.