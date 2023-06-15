Pender County Schools releases new bell schedule for fall classes

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — If you have children in Pender County Schools, the district’s new bell schedule could affect you when classes resume this fall.

The Pender County School Board voted 3-1 to go with “Option D.”

In a nutshell, had the board gone with “Option A,” which was the original recommendation, Topsail Middle would have begun the day at 7:00 a.m. with a 2 p.m. release time.

With “Option D,” that changes to a 7:15 a.m. start time and a 2:05 release time.

Because the school day is shorter, an additional 7 days will need to be added to the calendar to make up that time.

Below is the full list of changes for each school within the Pender County School district: