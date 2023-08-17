Pender County Schools Superintendent Brad Breedlove sets new expectations for the school year

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Thousands of students enrolled in Pender County Schools will be heading back to class the week after next.

It will be the first full academic year under Dr. Brad Breedlove’s leadership as Superintendent.

He said this year, he wants to set the bar high for all who play a part in the success of Pender County School students.

One of his main focuses is reducing student absences. x

Breedlove said this past year the attendance rate of schools in the county was 92.7%. He said schools should be averaging a minimum of 95%.

Breedlove said keeping students engaged with new programs is one way they plan to cut the number of absences.

He said he is also focusing on improving communication between staff and students.

“When everyone is on the same page and understands the direction that we’re heading and what the goal is, it really creates a team atmosphere,” Breedlove said. “And Pender County Schools, ya know, our core values, we have five core values that we’re going to follow and one of those is teamwork.”

Breedlove added that this collaborative effort requires not just staff to be successful but the participation of students and parents.

He said that he and his administration will work to create a safe and encouraging atmosphere for students in Pender County because he remembers the impact he felt from his educators.

“Every teenager is nervous about who they are, what they’re gonna turn out to be. Um, and so how can we as educators pay it forward to them to help support them and their passions,” Breedlove said.

Pender County Schools has approximately 1,100 employees.

There are nearly 7,000 students assigned to buses and the district will have 96 buses operating each day.