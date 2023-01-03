Pender County Sheriff’s Office arrest man for alleged sexual offences

Ching Michael Spedding has been arrested for alleged sexual offences (Photo: Pender County Sheriff's Office)

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A man has been arrested for alleged sexual offence of a 15-year-old.

The Pender County Sheriff’s Office arrested 22-year-old Ching Michael Spedding, for Second-Degree Forcible Sex Offense, Statutory Sex Offense, Indecent Liberties with a Child and Sexual Battery.



Spedding was arrested and given a secured bond of $1,000,000.

His first appearance is scheduled for Tuesday.



The Pender County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to call Detective-Sergeant Steve Clinard and Detective Breanna Davis at 910-259-1437 if they have information pertaining to Ching Michael Spedding.