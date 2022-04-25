Pender County Sheriff’s Office asking for information on hit and run suspect after deputy injured

The suspect vehicle is believed to have collided with a street sign and left the scene.

SCOTTS HILL, NC (WWAY) — On Sunday, April 24, 2022 just after 10pm a Pender County Sheriff Deputy attempted to stop a white in color BMW that was operating erratically and at a high rate of speed while heading south on US Hwy 17 near Scotts Hill.

The suspect vehicle failed to stop for blue lights or siren and continued on I-140 to the US Hwy 421 exit where the suspect vehicle and deputy cruiser left the roadway where the patrol car rolled down the embankment.

The deputy was transported to New Hanover Regional Medical Center and was released during the night.

Anyone with information concerning the operator of the white BMW is asked to contact the Pender County Sheriff’s Office or NC Highway Patrol.