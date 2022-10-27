Pender County Sheriff’s Office issues several charges during DWI checkpoint

Over 50 charges were issued during a recent Pender County Sheriff's Office DWI Checkpoint (Photo: Pender County Sheriff's Office)

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Pender County Sheriff’s Office spent time last Saturday keeping the roads a little safer.

On October 22nd, the Sheriff’s Office conducted a DWI checkpoint along US Hwy 17 in Hampstead to target individuals driving under the influence of alcohol and/or narcotics.

Over 50 charges were issued in all, including DWI, driving while license revoked, expired vehicle registration, marijuana possession, etc.

The New Hanover Sheriff’s Office, Burgaw PD, Surf City PD, Topsail Beach PD, Wilmington Police Department, NC Highway Patrol, and Pender County Emergency Management all took part in the operation.