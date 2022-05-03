Pender County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing 16-year-old girl

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — The Pender County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance to help in locating 16-year-old Dorothy Evans, who was last seen by her family on Monday.

Police say Evans is about 5’7”, and weighs around 170 pounds.

She was last seen wearing black jeans, a black and white striped shirt and white shoes.

Police report that Evans has her 1-year-old son Bryson Evans with her.

She was last known to be in the Rocky Point area of Pender County.

If you see Dorothy Evans or know of her whereabouts, the Pender County Sheriff’s Office asks you to contact Detective Sergeant Lobel at 910-259-1515, and to refer to case # 2022-01141 when calling.