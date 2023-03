Pender County Sheriff’s Office looking for people suspected of neighborhood vehicle break-in

The Pender County Sheriff's Office is searching for two people suspected of a vehicle break-in (Photo: Pender County Sheriff's Office)

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Pender County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying two people suspected of breaking into a vehicle.

The break-in took place at Poplar Grove Plantation on March 5th, according to police.

If you can help identify the people, you are asked to contact Detective Sergeant Mark Lobel at 910-259-0192 and reference report number 2023-00527.