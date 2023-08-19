Pender County Sheriff’s Office searching for registered sex offender

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Pender County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance from the public in locating a registered sex offender.

William Randolph Spencer has moved without notifying the sheriff’s office, which is required by law when you are a registered sex offender.

Spencer has not been in Pender County since July 31st, 2023.

Anyone with information on Spencer’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective J. Andrews at Pender County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 259-1515.