Pender County to begin negotiations for a courthouse space needs study

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — In Pender County, commissioners are taking a close look at what to do about the need for more space in the courthouse.

On Monday night, commissioners voted unanimously to allow staff to begin negotiating a contract for a courthouse space needs study.

Early last year, the courthouse filing system had to be moved out of the recently renovated building because the floors could not support the weight of the files and other documents.

During Monday’s meeting, Clerk of Court Elizabeth Craver told commissioners they are also in desperate need of more courtrooms.