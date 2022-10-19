Pender County votes to purchase modular classrooms for overcrowded schools

Pender County is adding modular classrooms at some of its schools

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The population in Pender County is growing and the schools are feeling the growing pains.

The county commissioners voted Monday night to allocate more than $1 million to purchase modular classrooms for Surf City Elementary and Middle School.

Pender County Schools Chief Operations Officer Michael Taylor says this summer the school system saw an additional 800 students enroll in the district.

Surf City Elementary and Middle School are designed to hold 750 students each.

Taylor says the elementary school currently has 813 students and 707 in the middle school.

“Our area is growing because people want to be here,” Taylor said. “A lot of people want to be here because of our school system. We have demonstrated high academic success in numerous categories across the board and we feel good about what we’re doing.”

Taylor says they are hopeful the school bond will pass in the upcoming election.