Pender County wildfire now 65 percent contained, still 1,226 acres

(Photo: Andrew Chappell)

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Crews in Pender County continue to hold the Holly Shelter Game Land wildfire to 1,226 acres and have now contained 65 percent of the blaze.

The fire has remained the same size for days and crews continue to closely monitor the weather as significant heat continues to linger within the fire area.

As fire containment continues to increase, the NC Forest Service says certain resources assigned to the incident are beginning to demobilize. NCFS has 81 personnel assigned to the incident with an additional low ground pressure track vehicle being ordered to assist in mop up operations.

A temporary flight restriction (TFR) remains in effect for the fire area. The TFR restricts all civilian aircraft, manned and unmanned, within 5 miles of the fire. The flight restriction remains in place until aviation support is no longer needed.