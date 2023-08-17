Pender County workshop fostering a plan to see and report abuse

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A workshop between Pender County Schools and county leaders taught those in positions of authority how to spot abuse and report it.

The training involved teachers, school nurses, and local law enforcement.

Pender County District Attorney, Ben David, said, he and Pender County schools felt it necessary to be best equipped with the knowledge to both spot — and report — abuse.

David said this early intervention is essential even in the youngest of children because it fosters good behavior later on in life.

“If we intervene in the lives of children, the good news is they’re resilient and adversity can even build character,” David said. “But it really requires one loving adult, maybe even outside of that child’s family, to make a difference. And what we were reminding those professionals yesterday, is maybe you are that adult.”

David urged those witnessing abuse to not be a bystander but to act as that child’s lifeline.