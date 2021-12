Pender deputies looking for man wanted for Hampstead armed robbery

Armed robbery suspect caught on surveillance camera walking to K Spot in Hampstead on Dec. 3, 2021. Photo: PCSO)

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Authorities in Pender County need your help identifying the suspect wanted in connection with an armed robbery.

The sheriff’s office says the crime happened at noon on Friday at the K Spot, located at 14820 US HWY 17 in Hampstead.

If you know any information, contact PCSO at (910) 259-1515.