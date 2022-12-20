Pender Education Partnership awards $8,000 in mini-grants to teachers

A PEP recipient poses with her mini-grant award. (Photo: PEP)

Pender County students celebrate after the mini-grants are awarded. (Photo: PEP)

HAMPSTEAD, NC (WWAY) — Christmas came early for teachers in Pender County, as the Pender Education Partnership awarded them with mini-grants ahead of the holiday.

Pender Education Partnership is a 501 (c) 3 non-profit foundation who is dedicated to helping county educators.

18 of the mini-grants were given to educators totalling $8,000 overall.

The grants are awarded based on applications submitted to the PEP board, which aims to “enhance innovative educational opportunities for students in Pender County Schools by supporting students and educators through collaboration with educators, parents, businesses and other interested community partners.”

Tammie Parris, PEP director of the board president, said a wide variety of mini-grants were approved this year. These mini-grants and partially funds-enhanced programs are not funded by the state and are first reviewed by a selection commitee before approval.

Among a few of the mini-grants that will deliver additional educational opportunities to Pender County School students include the purchase of a ceramics kiln, a performance by the Tryon Fife and Drum Corp, STEM lab supplies, drones, Legos, books, a microscope, and science lab accessories.

“This support is made possible through the donations of PEP partners,” said Parris. “Anyone can become a PEP partner by donating $5 to $15,000. All monies raised go toward mini-grants and scholarships. All PEP foundation board members are volunteers.”