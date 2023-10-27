People asked to be on lookout for hurt manatee last seen in Southport area

A hurt manatee was recently spotted in Southport (Photo: Danny Morrison / Oak Island Sea Turtle Protection Program)

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — The Oak Island Sea Turtle Protection Program has asked people to be on the lookout for a hurt manatee in the area.

The manatee was last seen in distress along the docks at the St. James Marina in Southport.

Onlookers alerted the Marine Mammal Program, but they say it was getting dark and the manatee was not found the next morning.

The water in our area is getting too cold for manatees, the protection program says.

The group asks anyone who spots the manatee to contact them immediately at 910-945-8888.