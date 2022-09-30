People flood local grocery stores ahead of Ian

Leland, NC (WWAY)– People around the Cape Fear flooded local grocery stores tonight before the storm arrives.

Harris Teeter in Leland saw consistent, heavy traffic throughout the day as people stocked up on items for their pantries to weather the storm.

Harris Teeter employees say they expect to see even more people come and go tomorrow.

The main items people seem to be grabbing are canned goods and water.

“Its been pretty busy all day. Around 1 or 2 o’clock it was so busy people couldn’t even get out of the parking lot. Canned foods and water mostly. The water has been going out fast.” says Jackson Evans and Ethan Wright, Harris Teeter Employees.

“We have to pick up some water I guess to get through the storm this week. We’re not really worried about it but you never know with power and all that. Looking at all these other people out here shopping being crazy. It’s going to be fun.” says a local shopper.

Harris Teeter will be open tomorrow to ensure people have access to necessities.