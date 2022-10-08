People gather in west Whiteville in reaction to Sheriff Jody Greene’s racially charged comments

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY)– A rally was held in west Whiteville this afternoon after what has been a dramatic week in Columbus County.

People were out from 2pm-5pm in reaction to Sheriff Jody Greene’s allegations of racially-charged comments made in 2019.

The goal of the event was to make sure people are registered to vote, as this is the last Saturday to do so with an important election coming up.

Organizers say they hope to be the voice for the future of leadership in Columbus County, and expand community engagement.