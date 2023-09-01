Person arrested after teenager killed in house shooting on Meares Street

Wilmington Police are investigating a deadly shooting (Photo: MGN)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A person has been arrested following a deadly shooting in Wilmington.

Wilmington Police say they were called to a house in the 500 block of Mearers Street around 10:30 p.m. Thursday for a person shot.

They located a dead 17-year-old female who had a gunshot wound.

At this time, a 16-year-old male has been charged with possession of a firearm by a minor. Wilmington Police investigators are working directly with the District Attorney’s office on this investigation and any decision on future charges will be made based on consultation with the District Attorney’s office.

This investigation is still ongoing and there is no further information that can be released at this time.