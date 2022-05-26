Person charged following Wednesday traffic collision on MLK Parkway

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department responded to a crash in the 3900 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway Wednesday evening around 8:30 p.m.

Police say 50-year-old Patrick Ray McFann crossed the unprotected median and struck another vehicle.

One person in the second vehicle was able to exit without injuries, however, a female had to be extricated by the fire department and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

McFann was transported to Novant Health NHRMC by EMS with serious injuries.

He was cited for DWI, Failure to Maintain Lane Control, and Traveling the Wrong Way on a Dual Lane Highway.

This is an ongoing investigation and a warrant has been issued for Felony Serious Injury by Vehicle.