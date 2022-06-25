Person dead after alligator incident in Myrtle Beach area pond, police confirm

Credit: WPDE

HCPD Environmental Services and Criminal Investigations Divisions are working a death investigation in which an alligator killed a community member, according to Horry County Police Dept.

Around 11:45 a.m., HCFR responded to a water rescue call in the area of Excalaber Court outside of Myrtle Beach.

HCPD and SCDNR Wildlife Section responded to assist.

Upon arrival, units determined that an alligator had taken hold of a neighbor and retreated into a nearby retention pond, HCPD said.

The SCDNR biologist and an SCDNR-contracted alligator removal service determined that the alligator should be humanely euthanized on site.

Read more here.