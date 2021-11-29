Person, dog displaced following Greenville Loop Rd. house fire
Wilmington fire investigators say the blaze started in living room and was determined accidental due to electrical malfunction.
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — An investigation has revealed a cause of a fire that destroyed a home on Greenville Loop Road in Wilmington Sunday night.
Crews responded to the home around 9 p.m. to a fire “heavily involved” at a home in the 5000 block of Greenville Loop Road.
Wilmington fire investigators say the blaze started in living room and was determined accidental due to electrical malfunction.
One resident & a dog have been displaced and assisted by Red Cross, WFD says.
No one was injured.
In the last week, we’ve responded to several fully involved residential fires. Each was ruled accidental, but had different causes.
🔌 Electrical
🏠 Chimney Fire
🚬 Improperly Discarded Smoking Materials
How can you be sure your home is safe? 🤔 Check the pic for tips! 👇 pic.twitter.com/FuF0sF2g52
— WilmingtonFD (@WilmingtonFD) November 29, 2021