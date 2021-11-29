Person, dog displaced following Greenville Loop Rd. house fire

Wilmington fire investigators say the blaze started in living room and was determined accidental due to electrical malfunction.

Fire at a home in the 5000 block of Greenville Loop Rd. in Wilmington on Nov. 28, 2021. (Photo: WFD)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — An investigation has revealed a cause of a fire that destroyed a home on Greenville Loop Road in Wilmington Sunday night.

Crews responded to the home around 9 p.m. to a fire “heavily involved” at a home in the 5000 block of Greenville Loop Road.

Wilmington fire investigators say the blaze started in living room and was determined accidental due to electrical malfunction.

One resident & a dog have been displaced and assisted by Red Cross, WFD says.

No one was injured.