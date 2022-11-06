Person of interest named after suspected intentional fire in Oak Island

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — A person of interest has been named after a suspected intentional fire in Oak Island on Sunday afternoon.

Just before 3 pm, the Oak Island Fire Department was dispatched to the Oak Island Masonic Lodge #758 in the 2000 block of East Oak Island Drive in response to a structure fire.

Firefighters contained the fire within 45 minutes and investigators began working to determine a cause.

The building suffered extensive damage to the front area of the interior, however, the total extent of damage and the remaining structural condition is unknown at this time.

On further investigation, officials say it appeared the fire had been intentionally set.

The Oak Island Police Department is now responding to this as a fire investigation. It has announced a single person of interest, 34-year-old Wesley Heckendorn of Bolivia.

Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is also searching for Heckendorn as part of an ongoing missing person investigation. Heckendorn was last seen driving a white 2017 Kia Forte with a black front bumper, and the license plate CDN7528.

Anyone with information about Heckendorn’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

At this time, a suspect in the fire investigation of the Masonic Lodge has not been named. Heckendorn is only listed as a person of interest.