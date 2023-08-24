Pest control work completed after bed bugs reported at Wilmington Belk store

A Belk Department store (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A store at Independence Mall has been treated for bed bugs.

The Belk at 3500 Oleander Drive reportedly had an issue with the pests until recently.

Belk corporate says they partnered with a professional pest company to eliminate the issue.

They say there is now no current pest activity, and the pest company will continue to help monitor and do preventative treatment throughout the store.

“We take the health of our customers and associates seriously,” a statement read.

We’re working to learn more details about the time and extent of the issue.