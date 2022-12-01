Pesticide collection day held at Columbus County Cooperative Extension

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) —Farmers and homeowners had the opportunity to safely get rid of unneeded pesticides for free on Wednesday, November 30.

The North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services held a “Pesticide Collection Day” at the Columbus County Cooperative Extension in Whiteville.

Residents were able to drop off any unneeded pesticides, including banned and outdated products.

Specialists were on hand to collect the items, and say events like this are a great way to ensure dangerous products don’t end up in a landfill or in area waterways.

“If they’re not intending to use it anymore, and it’s just taking up space, it’s better to get rid of it, if there’s an opportunity. So the kids don’t get into it or it gets knocked over and your animals get into it, –you don’t want that. So, if you’re not going to use it for what its intended for, it’s best just to get rid of it,” said Jeremy Maciejewski, pesticide waste management specialist

Once dropped off, the materials were placed into barrels, to be transported to Greensboro, where the chemicals will be shipped off to be incinerated.