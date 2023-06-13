Pet hospice service now offered in Cape Fear

SOUTHEASTERN, NC (WWAY)– A new end-of-life care option is available in our area for pets.

It’s called “Lap of Love”.

Laps of Love helps guide pet owners through these tough decisions for their furry family member.

“Grieving. Knowing the end is coming. It was just so surreal,” said Rose Trabucco, Laps of Love Client

A ‘Lap Of Love’. That’s what a new hospice service hopes to provide to pet parents in the Cape Fear.

“Lap of Love is strictly end of life care for pets. It’s veterinary and in-home euthanasia. We are not there to compete with the pet’s primary care vet. We are there as kind of as an adjunct to help when we get to those final stages,” said Deb Donovan DVM, Lap of Love Veterinarian.

The biggest question pet owners always struggle to come to terms with, “is it time?”.

“Is it time. Because that’s what people always want to know, is how do I know is it time. We have a couple of tools on the website that kind of take the emotion out of it a little bit to try and make it a little more objective so you can decide when your pet’s quality of life isn’t what you would want it to be,” said Dr. Donovan.

One area pet owner has already used Lap of Love’s services twice, and says it truly helps make a difficult situation a little easier.

“Deb came in and she had such a kind presence. She was very soft spoken and greeted Luna with treats and lickies and everything and she was really awesome,” said Trabucco

Trabucco says Lap of Love made the experience of losing not just one, but two of her pets as peaceful as as possible in the comfort of her own home.

“It’s just so much more intimate, and so much better for the dog. It was the perfect goodbye,” said Trabucco.

Lap of Love says that pets never take a day off from being by our side, and this is why pets deserve a peaceful and personal end-of-life experience in the comfort of their homes, in the warm embrace of their favorite people.

For more information on Lap of Love and the services they have to offer, you can visit their website here.