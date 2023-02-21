Pet Pals: This week’s Pet Pal is a 2-year-old spayed female puppy looking for its forever home

Meet this week's Pet Pal: a 2-year-old spayed puppy looking for its forever home

New Hanover County (WWAY) — This week’s Pet Pal is a 2-year-old Pitbull mix puppy. New Hanover County Animal Services staff describe her as very shy but also very sweet. ‘

Sophie’ is food motivated and will need a patient home as she becomes more confident. Watch the video and join Matt Benett and Officer Watson to learn more about how you can become Sophie’s new forever home. If you’d like to meet her, New Hanover County Animal Services is located at 180 Division Drive in Wilmington.

County residents can adopt for $70. If you have any dogs, a meet and greet is required.