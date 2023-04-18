Pet Pals: This week’s Pet Pal is a five-year-old neutered lab mix looking for a forever home

New Hanover County (WWAY) —This week’s Pet Pal is a 5-year-old neutered male lab mix. New Hanover County Animal Services staff describe him as very active and has a lot of energy. He loves treats and can be quite the ‘goofball’. Watch the video and join Donna Gregory and Deputy Watson from New Hanover Sheriff’s Office Animal Services Unit to learn how you can become the dog’s forever home.

If you’d like to meet him, New Hanover County Animal Services is located at 180 Division Drive in Wilmington.

County residents can adopt for $70. If you have any dogs, a meet and greet is required.