Pet Pals: 10-year old spayed calico cat looking for a forever home

This weeks pet pal is a 10-year old spayed calico cat

New Hanover County (WWAY) — This weeks pet pal is a 10-year old spayed calico cat.

New Hanover County Animal Services staff describe her as incredibly sweet and loves attention, though she isn’t fond of other cats. She also loves catnip and snuggling up in a bundle of blankets.

If you’d like to meet her, New Hanover County Animal Services is located at 180 Division Drive in Wilmington.

County residents can adopt for $70.