Pet Pals: This week’s Pet Pal is a two-year-old spayed cat looking for a forever home

New Hanover County (WWAY) —This week’s Pet Pal is a 2-year-old spayed female cat. New Hanover County Animal Services staff describe her as very sweet and loves treats. She does not like dogs and requires a home without dogs. Watch the video and join Matt Bennett and Stephen Watson from New Hanover Sheriff’s Office Animal Services Unit to learn how you can become this cat’s forever home.

If you’d like to meet her, New Hanover County Animal Services is located at 180 Division Drive in Wilmington.

County residents can adopt for $70. If you have any dogs, a meet and greet is required.