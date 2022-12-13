Pet Pals: 2-year old neutered cat looking for a forever home

This weeks pet pal is 2-year old neutered male cat.

New Hanover County (WWAY) — This weeks pet pal is 2-year old neutered male cat.

New Hanover County Animal Services staff describe him as a ‘big boy’ who is extremely sweet and passionate about his playtime. He loves feathery toys, and likes seafood treats.

If you’d like to meet him… New Hanover County Animal Services is located at 180 Division Drive in Wilmington. County residents can adopt for 70-dollars.