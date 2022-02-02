Pet Pals: 4 year old black and white cat is looking for a forever home

This 4 year old cat is this week's Pet Tal (Photo: NHSO Animal Services Unit)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) — This week’s Pet Pal is a 4-year old female black and white cat.

Staffers at New Hanover County Animal Services say she’s independent but loves gentle pets.

The staff adds that she likes seafood mixed up with her dry food.

A meet and great is required prior to adoption.

If you’d like to adopt her you can visit New Hanover County Animal Services located at 180 Division Drive in Wilmington. Residents can adopt for $70.