PET PALS: 9-month-old Pitbull puppy

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A 9-month-old pitbull puppy is this week’s Pet Pal.

New Hanover County Animal Shelter staff says he needs some typical puppy training and self confidence boosting. He’s also got lots of energy and is best suited in a home with a fenced-in yard.

They’re looking to place him in a home without children. He’s been nursed back to health and ready for adoption.

If you’d like to adopt him you can visit New Hanover County Animal Services located at 180 Division Drive in Wilmington. Residents can adopt for $70.