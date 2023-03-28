Pet Pals: This week’s Pet Pal is a two-year-old spayed husky mix looking for a forever home

New Hanover County (WWAY) —This week’s Pet Pal is a 2-year-old spayed female husky mix. New Hanover County Animal Services staff describe her as shy at first, but she does warm up. Overall, she is a really active girl that will need non-tip food bowls. NHC Sheriff’s Office Animal Serivces Unit does ask you understand the husky breed. Watch the video and join Donna Gregory and Officer Watson from New Hanover Sheriff’s Office Animal Services Unit to learn how you can become the puppy’s forever home.

If you’d like to meet her, New Hanover County Animal Services is located at 180 Division Drive in Wilmington.

County residents can adopt for $70. If you have any dogs, a meet and greet is required.